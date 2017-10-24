Proximus NV (PROX.BR)
28.48EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€28.48
--
--
--
--
510,229
€32.97
€25.36
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace
* ACQUIRES UNBRACE, AN APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2hDerfN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
BRUSSELS, July 27 Proximus, Belgium's largest telecoms company, reported slightly worse-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as income from its international business declined.
BRIEF-Proximus: Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed
* Q2'17 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE STABLE; DOMESTIC EBITDA UP +1.1% TO EUR 430 MILLION
BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRO LEAGUE ON BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO JUPILER PRO LEAGUE (D1A) FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll
* Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion year ago
BRIEF-Proximus acquires Davinsi Labs
* Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years
* Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years
BRIEF-Proximus to launch ‘Fiber for Belgium' with a 3 billion euros investment plan
* Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers
BRIEF-Proximus Group announces subsidiary BICS enters a definitive agreement to acquire Telesign
* Announces subsidiary BICS enters a definitive agreement to acquire Telesign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)