PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)
PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,966.00ZAc
2:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
-14.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
25,980.00
Open
25,900.00
Day's High
25,990.00
Day's Low
25,890.00
Volume
221,994
Avg. Vol
170,885
52-wk High
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00
BRIEF-PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share
* PSG GROUP LTD - UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017
UPDATE 1-South Africa's PSG Group invests in local property business Amdec
CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's PSG Group spent 675 million rand ($50.77 million) for a 50 percent stake in Evergreen Lifestyle, part of local property business Amdec, as it eyes expansion into the lucrative retirement property sector, the companies said on Tuesday.
