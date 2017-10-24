Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

Porsche seeks 200 million euro damages from Audi over dieselgate: Bild BERLIN Volkswagen's Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros ($234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

BRIEF-Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions * Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung enter into a framework agreement with Porsche * Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

Volkswagen's ruling Porsche-Piech clan against asset sales FRANKFURT Volkswagen's controlling Porsche and Piech families are against selling any of the company's assets, the clan's most senior member said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen board hasn't discussed asset sales - Porsche SE Chairman in Spiegel FRANKFURT Volkswagen's supervisory board has not discussed the sale of parts of the carmaker's business so far, board member Wolfgang Porsche told German magazine Der Spiegel, adding he saw no need to do so at the moment.