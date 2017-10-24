Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

UK builder Persimmon posts 30 pct first-half profit rise LONDON, Aug 22 Britain's second biggest housebuilder Persimmon said its first-half pre-tax profits rose 30 percent to 457 million pounds ($589 million) but it would remain cautious over land buying due to uncertainty around Brexit.

Persimmon and housebuilders set foundations for FTSE gains LONDON Britain's major share index climbed higher on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in consumer staples underpinned gains.

Persimmon and housebuilders set foundations for FTSE gains LONDON, July 5 Britain's major share index climbed higher on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in basic resource stocks underpinned gains.

Builder Persimmon says market not hit by election as sales rise LONDON Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said first-half sales rose by 7 percent, with a national election, which can often dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases, not affecting the market.

BRIEF-Persimmon AGM approves remuneration policy * 96.67 percent votes cast in favor of approving remuneration policy at AGM, 3.24 percent against

Royal London to vote against Persimmon on pay, board members British investor Royal London Asset Management said on Thursday it would vote against housebuilder Persimmon on several pay-related issues at its annual general meeting.