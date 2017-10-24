Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 million English language unit -sources HONG KONG/LONDON North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

