Pearson PLC (PSON.L)

PSON.L on London Stock Exchange

695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
694.50
Open
694.00
Day's High
699.50
Day's Low
693.00
Volume
2,688,959
Avg. Vol
3,408,850
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House

* ‍HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 million English language unit -sources

HONG KONG/LONDON North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BRIEF-Pearson says to sell Global Education business

* COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M

