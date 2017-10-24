Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
695.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
1.00 (+0.14%)
694.50
694.00
699.50
693.00
2,688,959
3,408,850
832.50
552.00
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House
* HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 million English language unit -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 mln English language unit -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 22 North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
BRIEF-Pearson says to sell Global Education business
* COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M
