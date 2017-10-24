PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs40.45
Open
Rs40.90
Day's High
Rs41.15
Day's Low
Rs40.25
Volume
2,670,366
Avg. Vol
2,314,652
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago
