Parex Resources Inc (PXT.TO)

PXT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.61CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$15.53
Open
$15.56
Day's High
$15.73
Day's Low
$15.50
Volume
170,631
Avg. Vol
424,742
52-wk High
$18.22
52-wk Low
$12.19

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Parex Resources sees Q1 2018 production to average above 40,000 boe/d​

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍increasing Q4 2017 guidance to an average rate of 38,500 boe/d​

BRIEF-Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid

* Parex Resources announces approval of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Parex Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Parex Resources Inc - ‍quarterly production was 34,291 barrels of oil equivalent per day representing an increase of 5 percent over previous quarter​

BRIEF-Parex Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

