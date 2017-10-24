Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
84.29CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.78 (-0.92%)
$85.07
$85.20
$85.52
$83.88
331,545
401,876
$85.68
$57.37
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
* Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes
* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat
Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.
UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain