Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)

Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazil logistics operator Rumo SA expects to get a 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion) loan from state bank BNDES in coming days, its Chief Executive Julio Fontana said at a press conference on Monday.

Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.