Rumo SA (RAIL3.SA)
RAIL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.27BRL
23 Oct 2017
13.27BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.25 (-1.85%)
R$ -0.25 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.52
R$ 13.52
Open
R$ 13.55
R$ 13.55
Day's High
R$ 13.57
R$ 13.57
Day's Low
R$ 13.25
R$ 13.25
Volume
4,078,000
4,078,000
Avg. Vol
9,362,275
9,362,275
52-wk High
R$ 13.57
R$ 13.57
52-wk Low
R$ 5.08
R$ 5.08
BRIEF-GE Transportation announces agreement with Rumo
* Through agreement, co will implement trip optimizer on Rumo's locomotive fleet that runs on North and Sao Paulo lines
Brazil's Rumo eyeing $1 bln loan from BNDES, says CEO
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazil logistics operator Rumo SA expects to get a 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion) loan from state bank BNDES in coming days, its Chief Executive Julio Fontana said at a press conference on Monday.
Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.
Brazil's Rumo plans $829 million share offer to cut debt
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Rumo SA plans to sell as much as 2.63 billion reais ($829 million) in new shares as the Brazilian transportation and logistics company aims to reduce a heavy debt burden.
