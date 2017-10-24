Edition:
Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

54.70EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€54.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
586,192
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60

BRIEF-Gooroo Ventures ‍enters into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad​

* ‍Entered into a paid three month pilot contract with Randstad​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore

* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance

AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.

