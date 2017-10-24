Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)
Tue, Sep 12 2017
BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each
* Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 359.9 million rupees versus 190 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 27.2 million rupees versus profit 33.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Rane (Madras) seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares
* Seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares
BRIEF-Rane (Madras) to consider fund raising via issue of shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis
* To consider fund raising plans of co by way of issuance of shares and/or convertible securities to promoters/promoter group on preferential basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w5DpXY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rane (Madras) approves election of Harish Lakshman as vice chairman
* Says approved election of harish lakshman as vice chairman of company, w.e.f. May 16, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMU5UG) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter consol net loss 1.3 million rupees versus profit 26.6 million rupees year ago