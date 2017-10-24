Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

UPDATE 1-Britain's FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.

RBS keeps compensation pot for restructuring claims at 400 mln pounds LONDON, Oct 23 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday the potential bill for claims against its small business restructuring division will remain at 400 million pounds ($528 million) after misconduct allegations against it were dismissed by Britain's financial regulator.

UPDATE 1-British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

