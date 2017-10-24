Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

RBS.L on London Stock Exchange

279.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.80 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
282.30
Open
282.10
Day's High
282.20
Day's Low
278.60
Volume
11,451,429
Avg. Vol
11,806,894
52-wk High
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00

Mon, Oct 23 2017

FCA weighs further action over RBS small business treatment

LONDON Britain's financial watchdog is considering further action against Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) for its treatment of struggling companies during and after the financial crisis.

RBS keeps compensation pot for restructuring claims at 400 mln pounds

BRIEF-UK's FCA updates on review of RBS's treatment of SME customers

British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report

LONDON Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, MPs said on Tuesday.

MPs pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report

LONDON MPs have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

