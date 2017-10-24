RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)
1,600.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
90.00 (+5.96%)
1,510.00
1,510.00
1,600.00
1,510.00
441,611
161,903
1,720.00
1,150.00
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-RCL Foods confirms outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of Avian influenza
* CONFIRMS OUTBREAK OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC H5N8 STRAIN OF AVIAN INFLUENZA HAS RECENTLY BEEN DETECTED AT COMPANY'S HEUNINGDAL BREEDER FARM IN WESTERN CAPE
South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's RCL Foods has found the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its poultry farms, it said on Tuesday, as it reported a 34 percent drop in full-year earnings due to a surge in input costs.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's RCL Foods has found the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its poultry farms, it said on Tuesday, as it reported a 34 percent drop in full-year earnings due to a surge in input costs.
South Africa's RCL Foods blames drought for sharp drop in annual profit
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's RCL Foods reported a 34 percent drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday, blaming rising competition and a severe drought, which pushed up input costs.
BRIEF-RCL Foods sees FY HEPS to be between 57.5 cents and 67.5 cents
* SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 57.5 CENTS (-41.6%) AND 67.5 CENTS (-31.5%) WHEN COMPARED TO REPORTED HEPS OF 98.5 CENTS FOR PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)