Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

37.84GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.30 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
38.14
Open
37.95
Day's High
38.50
Day's Low
37.76
Volume
1,127,025
Avg. Vol
1,773,133
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence

* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance

Market Views

