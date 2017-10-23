Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)
RDI.L on London Stock Exchange
37.84GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.30 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
38.14
Open
37.95
Day's High
38.50
Day's Low
37.76
Volume
1,127,025
Avg. Vol
1,773,133
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09
Wed, Jul 19 2017
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence
* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance
