Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

BRIEF-Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake * Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum

Shell lifts force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports LONDON, Oct 19 Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria, SPDC, lifted force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports at noon local time (1100 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts * Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal AMSTERDAM Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Dutch-based NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest electric vehicle charging networks, marking the company's first deal in electric mobility as demand for cleaner vehicles is expected to soar.

