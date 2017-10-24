Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)
Sat, Oct 21 2017
Iraq may offer Total, Chevron terms different from Shell for Majnoon field development
BAGHDAD Iraq may offer Chevron and Total terms to develop the Majnoon oilfield different from those it had given to Royal Dutch Shell , Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday.
Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts
* Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)
Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal
AMSTERDAM Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Dutch-based NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest electric vehicle charging networks, marking the company's first deal in electric mobility as demand for cleaner vehicles is expected to soar.
