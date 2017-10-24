Edition:
United Kingdom

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

RDSa.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

26.11EUR
9:30am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
€26.02
Open
€25.95
Day's High
€26.13
Day's Low
€25.92
Volume
1,273,810
Avg. Vol
9,124,036
52-wk High
€26.86
52-wk Low
€22.41

Sat, Oct 21 2017

Iraq may offer Total, Chevron terms different from Shell for Majnoon field development

BAGHDAD Iraq may offer Chevron and Total terms to develop the Majnoon oilfield different from those it had given to Royal Dutch Shell , Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday.

BRIEF-Shell divests from Norway's Polarled pipeline, cuts Nyhamna stake

* Says agreed to sell its 9 percent stake in the Polarled gas pipeline venture and a 3 percent stake in the Nyhamna gas processing plant to Cape Omega for an undisclosed sum

Shell lifts force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light crude exports

LONDON, Oct 19 Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary in Nigeria, SPDC, lifted force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports at noon local time (1100 GMT) on Thursday, a spokesman said.

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts

* Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

UPDATE 1-Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal

* NewMotion to offer Shell customers access to charging points

Shell buys electric vehicle charging firm NewMotion

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to take over NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest electric vehicle charging networks, it said on Thursday.

