Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

RDW.L on London Stock Exchange

641.50GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
646.00
Open
644.50
Day's High
646.00
Day's Low
636.50
Volume
886,523
Avg. Vol
1,096,892
52-wk High
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50

Mon, Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-Bookrunner says 25.9 million shares to be place via accelerated bookbuild in Redrow

* ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 25.9 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN REDROW PLC

UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump

LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).

