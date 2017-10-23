Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).

