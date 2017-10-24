Edition:
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.BO)

REDY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

2,367.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.15 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs2,364.85
Open
Rs2,355.00
Day's High
Rs2,398.00
Day's Low
Rs2,355.00
Volume
12,235
Avg. Vol
63,134
52-wk High
Rs3,394.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.65

BRIEF-Enorama Pharma ‍starts cooperation with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

* ‍STARTS COOPERATION WITH DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES ON SALES IN NORTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh

* Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh Source text - http://bit.ly/2wleXS9 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​

* FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhsmbf Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gets EIR from US FDA for Formulation Srikakulam plant

* Says received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs' Aurigene, Curis to start mid-stage study of CA-170

* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Curis plan to initiate phase 2 trial of CA-170 in India‍​

India's Dr Reddy's says German regulator makes 6 observations on unit

Sept 8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1 percent.

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility

* Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam

BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces launch of two drugs in U.S. market

* Says announces launch of bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP (XL) in U.S. Market

UPDATE 3-London-listed drugmaker Indivior shares crash after U.S. patent blow

* Dr Reddys welcomes ruling (Adds Dr Reddy's comment, further reaction)

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says overall impact on financials of settlement disputes with Vivus not likely to be material

* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item regarding settling patent row with vivus

