Relx PLC (REL.L)
REL.L on London Stock Exchange
1,691.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,691.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,691.00
1,691.00
Open
1,688.00
1,688.00
Day's High
1,695.00
1,695.00
Day's Low
1,688.00
1,688.00
Volume
1,585,416
1,585,416
Avg. Vol
2,566,851
2,566,851
52-wk High
1,728.00
1,728.00
52-wk Low
1,273.00
1,273.00
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-Relx says to buy back shares worth up to 160 million stg
* Will implement a programme to repurchase shares up to value of 160 million stg in total between 27 July 2017 and 5 December 2017
BRIEF-Relx posts H1 adjusted operating profit of 1.15 bln pounds
* UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH +4%; H1 REPORTED TOTAL £3,718M/EUR 4,313M
Fitch Affirms RELX at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below. RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are well diversified from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a leading market p
Select another date:
- 4 super growth stocks: Relx plc, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Hammerson plc and Photo-Me International plc
- Will Sirius Minerals plc, Regus plc and Relx plc beat the FTSE 100 all over again?
- Should You Buy these 3 FTSE 100 Favourites Today? Vodafone Group plc, WM Morrison Supermarkets plc And Relx plc
- 3 Of The Biggest 'Sells' In The FTSE 100: BT Group plc, Associated British Foods plc And Relx PLC
- 3 Stocks Comprising A Quarter Of Nick Train's Top Investment Trust: Unilever Plc, Diageo Plc & Reed Elsevier plc
- 3 Shares For Your ISA From Britain's Warren Buffett: Unilever plc, Diageo plc And Reed Elsevier plc