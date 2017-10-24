Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts Oct 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

UPDATE 3-India's Reliance sees telecoms arm Jio turning profitable "shortly" * To continue pumping about $1 bln per quarter into Jio (Adds analyst comment, exec comment on debt)

BRIEF-Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs * Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates Oct 13 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.3 percent rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

UPDATE 1-India's Reliance sells U.S. shale asset for $126 mln MUMBAI, Oct 6 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd has agreed to sell a shale oil and gas block in the United States for $126 million, a third of the price it paid seven years ago, amid a downturn in global oil prices.

Reliance Industries, Carrizo Oil exit shale asset in Pennsylvania Oct 6 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd signed a deal to exit a U.S. shale asset, a move that marks the end of its seven years of investment which slumped into losses due to the global oil price downturn.

BRIEF-Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​ * Says Reliance signs agreement for sale of its assets in marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​