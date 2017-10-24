Relx NV (RELN.AS)
RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
18.66EUR
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€18.61
Open
€18.65
Day's High
€18.74
Day's Low
€18.57
Volume
589,938
Avg. Vol
1,884,418
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94
Thu, Jul 27 2017
Relx reports 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, raises dividend
European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by growth in its analytics and electronic businesses.
Fitch Affirms RELX at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below. RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are well diversified from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a leading market p
