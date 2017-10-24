Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)
Mon, Sep 25 2017
Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million (£664.21 million) deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.
LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.
* Unilever aiming for bigger spreads deal by end '17/early '18
LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.
BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure