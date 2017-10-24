Edition:
United Kingdom

Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,670.00ZAc
2:43pm BST
Change (% chg)

-129.00 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
21,799.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
21,900.00
Day's Low
21,510.00
Volume
701,050
Avg. Vol
1,304,389
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 25 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Continue Reading

Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million (£664.21 million) deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

UPDATE 1-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

* Unilever aiming for bigger spreads deal by end '17/early '18

RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.

BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure

Select another date: