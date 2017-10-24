Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)
RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
59.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza
* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company
Brazil's Localiza posts record profit as fleet grows
SAO PAULO, July 20 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental agency, on Thursday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever as falling interest rates and a fast-growing fleet boosted sales and profitability.
Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop
SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.
Localiza profit up on fleet growth, drop in Brazil interest rates
SAO PAULO, April 26 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, posted an unexpected 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to rapid fleet growth and falling interest rates.
