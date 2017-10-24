Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)
12.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.26 (-2.11%)
$12.35
$12.20
$12.35
$12.05
154,076
415,068
$13.38
$7.36
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp
* Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation
Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million
Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.
UPDATE 1-Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln
Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.
BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines
* Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines
Canada's Alamos Gold to buy Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln
Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million).
BRIEF-Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets
* Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec
* Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec
BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million