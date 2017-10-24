Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

U.S. law firm files class suit against Rio Tinto over Mozambique coal SYDNEY A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto, which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining.

Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines – sources SYDNEY Global miner Rio Tinto has opened its books to more than a half-dozen potential buyers of its remaining two Australian coal mines as it winds down the sales process, two people familiar with the sale process said on Friday.

Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel LONDON Former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott has stepped down from Britain's Takeover Panel following fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to his time at the miner.

