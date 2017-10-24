Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)
3,586.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
3,586.00
--
--
--
--
4,663,644
3,805.50
2,671.00
U.S. law firm files class suit against Rio Tinto over Mozambique coal
SYDNEY A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto , which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining.
U.S. law firm files class suit against Rio Tinto over Mozambique coal
SYDNEY A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto, which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining.
U.S. law firm files class suit against Rio Tinto over Mozambique coal
SYDNEY, Oct 24 A U.S. law firm has filed a class action suit against mining giant Rio Tinto , which is facing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fraud charges stemming from an ill-fated investment in Mozambique coal mining.
Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines – sources
SYDNEY Global miner Rio Tinto has opened its books to more than a half-dozen potential buyers of its remaining two Australian coal mines as it winds down the sales process, two people familiar with the sale process said on Friday.
Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel
LONDON Former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott has stepped down from Britain's Takeover Panel following fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to his time at the miner.
Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel
LONDON Former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott has stepped down from Britain's Takeover Panel following fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to his time at the miner.
Former Rio Tinto CFO Elliott resigns from Britain's Takeover Panel
LONDON, Oct 20 Former Rio Tinto chief financial officer Guy Elliott has stepped down from Britain's Takeover Panel following fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to his time at the miner.
UPDATE 2-Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines –sources
* Sale seen fetching around $2 bln - sources (Adds analyst comment, industry context)
UPDATE 3-BHP presents united front against activist Elliott
* Analyst says gap narrowing between BHP, Rio (Adds detail on Resolution copper mine)
BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership
* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives
- Is Evraz plc a better buy than Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc after today's results?
- Why these two miners look attractive to me
- Rio Tinto plc & BHP Billiton plc face a £4bn tax threat
- Which resources stock will be the first to soar by 30%+?
- Three non-UK shares to cure your post-Brexit blues?
- The key difference between Rio Tinto plc and BHP Billiton plc