Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)

BRIEF-Rocket Internet continues convertible bond buyback program with up to EUR 100 mln * DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET CONTINUES CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

BRIEF-Rocket Internet CEO not yet decided on returning more cash * Rocket Internet CEO says has not made decision about returning more cash to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

BRIEF-Rocket Internet profit target could come later * Rocket Internet CEO says still confident about target for 3 start-ups to turn profit by end 2017 although could miss by 3-6 months

Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses in first half BERLIN German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet reported that its leading start-ups narrowed their losses in the first half of 2017, while revenue growth picked up slightly to 29 percent.

BRIEF-Rocket Internet sells 13% in Delivery Hero to Naspers for EUR 660 mln * DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SELLS 13% SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO TO NASPERS

Global Fashion Group second-quarter losses continue to narrow Global Fashion Group, the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by investors Kinnevik and Rocket Internet , reported its second-quarter operating losses nearly halved as net revenue jumped by 25.6 percent.

