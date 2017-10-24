Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 * India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.

BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business * Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​

India's RCom shares drop 7.8 pct to record low after Aircel merger deal collapses MUMBAI, Oct 3 Shares of India's Reliance Communications tumbled as much as 7.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday to an all-time low after the company scrapped a proposed merger of its wireless arm with rival Aircel, raising doubts about a debt-reduction plan.

UPDATE 4-RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses * Bonds slip only marginally as subordination risk diminishes (Adds change in company's board, trader comment)

India's RCom calls off merger of wireless unit with Aircel MUMBAI, Oct 1 Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd said on Sunday it had mutually agreed with smaller rival Aircel to call off a proposed merger of its wireless business, citing delays due to regulatory and legal uncertainties and interventions by various parties.