Edition:
United Kingdom

Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

RMV.L on London Stock Exchange

4,076.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
4,058.00
Open
4,070.00
Day's High
4,079.00
Day's Low
4,040.00
Volume
264,686
Avg. Vol
259,706
52-wk High
4,374.00
52-wk Low
3,604.00

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 4 2017

Property portal OnTheMarket to seek listing on London's AIM

OnTheMarket, the online property portal challenging Zoopla and Rightmove , is looking to raise about 50 million pounds ($66 million) via a listing on London's junior market, its parent company said.

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More RMV.L Market Views