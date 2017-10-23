Edition:
United Kingdom

Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

ROR.L on London Stock Exchange

262.20GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)

4.40 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
257.80
Open
258.70
Day's High
262.70
Day's Low
258.10
Volume
1,114,345
Avg. Vol
2,674,355
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90

Fri, Jul 28 2017

Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head

Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.

July 28 Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.

