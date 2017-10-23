Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
262.20GBp
5:02pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Select another date:
Fri, Jul 28 2017
Rotork says CEO quits as it looks for a fresh head
Rotork Plc said its Chief Executive Peter France resigned as the valve-control systems maker looks for a fresh head to lead operational changes to boost growth and margins.
Select another date:
