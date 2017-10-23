Edition:
United Kingdom

RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

RPC.L on London Stock Exchange

940.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

3.50 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
936.50
Open
940.00
Day's High
941.00
Day's Low
935.00
Volume
937,807
Avg. Vol
2,289,692
52-wk High
1,032.19
52-wk Low
714.50

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 28 2017

RPC expects H1 to be well ahead of expectations

Sept 28 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it expects its first-half revenue to be well ahead of expectations helped by acquisitions, favourable currency movements and strength in China.

Continue Reading

CORRECTED-RPC's Q1 revenue 'well ahead' of last year, starts share buyback

July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback

British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

UPDATE 1-Britain's RPC says revenue up on last year, starts buyback

July 19 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said first quarter revenue was "well ahead" of last year helped by acquisitions and favourable currency movements.

RPC full-year revenue surges 67 percent, aided by acquisitions

British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.

RPC full-year revenue surges 67 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RPC.L Market Views