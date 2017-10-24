Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)
RPLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
680.00ZAc
2:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
684.00
Open
683.00
Day's High
684.00
Day's Low
675.00
Volume
460,638
Avg. Vol
1,147,884
52-wk High
769.00
52-wk Low
540.00
Wed, Jul 19 2017
BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited
BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence
* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance
