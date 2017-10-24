Edition:
United Kingdom

RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
287.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
195,657
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 4 2017

RPS Group first-half profit rises 35 percent; expects to beat financial year estimates

Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

Continue Reading

RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates

Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RPS.L Market Views