RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
287.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
287.50
287.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
195,657
195,657
52-wk High
303.75
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75
162.75
Fri, Aug 4 2017
RPS Group first-half profit rises 35 percent; expects to beat financial year estimates
Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.
RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates
Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.
