Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
934.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
8.00 (+0.86%)
926.00
924.50
934.00
922.00
1,750,559
4,721,804
994.50
635.00
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement
* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT
Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce
LONDON Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.
UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year
LONDON The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce .
UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year
LONDON, Aug 10 The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce.
Rolls-Royce beats forecasts as it ramps up production
LONDON Rolls-Royce beat first-half profit forecasts on Tuesday after delivering 27 percent more aircraft engines and higher maintenance revenue. | Video
UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce beats forecasts as it ramps up production
* Shares hit two-year high (Adds CEO quotes, analyst reaction, shares)
Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production
LONDON, Aug 1 Rolls-Royce reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half underlying pretax profit on Tuesday as it delivered a 27 percent increase in large civil aerospace engines and said it had manufactured them more efficiently.
