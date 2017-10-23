Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

UPDATE 2-Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts LONDON, Aug 3 African gold miner Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and a mounting cash pile, and said it was well on the way to developing projects that will position it for an eventual increase in demand.

Randgold CEO hopeful on resolution to Mali tax dispute BAMAKO, July 26 Randgold Resources' chief executive said on Wednesday he was hopeful of resolving an 42 billion CFA Francs ($74 million) tax dispute with Mali's government and that the company continued to invest in its two mines in the West African country.

Paulson & Co held SPDR Gold Trust shares steady Q1 2017 -filing NEW YORK, May 15 Paulson & Co held its shares unchanged in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund in the first quarter of 2017, when gold prices rallied nearly 10 percent, a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Randgold sticks to annual targets after Q1 hit by strikes LONDON, May 4 Randgold Resources reported falls in first-quarter profit and production on Thursday hurt by labour strikes but the miner said it remained on track to meet its annual targets.