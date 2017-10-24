Edition:
United Kingdom

Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)

RRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
$7.18
Open
$7.20
Day's High
$7.29
Day's Low
$7.07
Volume
1,182,824
Avg. Vol
747,872
52-wk High
$11.76
52-wk Low
$6.25

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 3 2017

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d

* Says achieved quarterly average production of 22,015 boe/d (91 pct oil), an increase of 38 pct

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration announces land position in Duvernay shale

* Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in duvernay shale, operations update and management update

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities

Select another date: