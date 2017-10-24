Edition:
United Kingdom

RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

RSA.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-11.00 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
641.00
Open
641.00
Day's High
641.00
Day's Low
629.00
Volume
3,602,825
Avg. Vol
3,166,178
52-wk High
672.50
52-wk Low
511.00

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-RSA Insurance says UK unit hurt by catastrophe losses in Q3

* RSA INSURANCE - "TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT"

MOVES- Bordier & Cie, RSA Insurance Group, KPMG

Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

REFILE-MOVES-RSA France names new managing director

Sept 14 RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Thursday it has named Gaëlle Tortuyaux as managing director of RSA France.

UPDATE 2-UK to change personal injury payment rate in boost for insurers

* Jefferies analysts see legal hurdles (Adds detail of changes, RSA, analyst comment, updates shares)

RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares

LONDON A lower than expected dividend payment hit shares of British motor and home insurer RSA on Wednesday, making it the worst performer in the FTSE 100 index and overshadowing above-forecast first-half profit.

UPDATE 2-RSA profit beats target but dividend miss hits shares

* No special dividend, share buyback before 2018 - CEO (Recasts with more detail, analysts, share price, CEO)

RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln

LONDON, Aug 2 British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg

* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)

BRIEF-Alliance Insurance Q2 profit falls

* Q2 NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

Insurer RSA picks Luxembourg for EU subsidiary

LONDON, June 5 British insurer RSA is planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, the firm said on Monday.

