Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

RSW.L on London Stock Exchange

4,774.00GBp
4:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
4,796.00
Open
4,856.00
Day's High
4,856.00
Day's Low
4,730.00
Volume
66,286
Avg. Vol
91,938
52-wk High
5,030.00
52-wk Low
2,355.00

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Britain's Renishaw first-quarter revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East

Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.

Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again

May 10 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.

Market Views

