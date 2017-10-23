Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)
RSW.L on London Stock Exchange
4,774.00GBp
4:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Britain's Renishaw first-quarter revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East
Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.
BRIEF-Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct
* Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG
Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again
May 10 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.
