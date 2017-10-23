Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

Edition:
Thu, Aug 31 2017

Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround

Restaurant Group Plc said new menus at its chains Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito were drawing customers, although it posted a 2.2 percent fall in first half sales.

UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround

UK's Restaurant Group says HY adjusted pretax profit down 30.4 pct

BRIEF-Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds

Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs

Britain's Restaurant Group , operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Kirk Davis CFO

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Paul May as non-executive director

Restaurant Group gets off to stronger start in 2017 amid turnaround

Britain's Restaurant Group Plc is making progress with its turnaround efforts, it said on Friday, as the struggling pub and restaurants operator reported a slower-than-expected decline in comparable sales for the first 20 weeks of the year.

