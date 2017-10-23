Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround Aug 31 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said new menus at its chains Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito were drawing customers, although it posted a 2.2 percent fall in first half sales.

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Paul May as non-executive director * Announce appointment of Paul May as a non-executive director. He will join board on 3 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)