Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

Thu, Oct 19 2017
Rentokil reports 13.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue
Rentokil Initial Plc , the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.
Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel joint venture
British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.
BRIEF-european Commission clears Rentokil-Haniel joint venture
* european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel
