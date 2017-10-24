RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

UPDATE 2-Kurdistan pays $1 bln to Dana Gas, partners to settle London case * KRG working on improving finances ahead of referendum (Adds context, background)

RWE sees earnings boost as dull weather boosts demand for conventional power FRANKFURT Margins at German energy group RWE's gas-fired power plants were higher than expected in the first half, it said on Monday, helping it forecast full-year profits at the upper end of its outlook range.

