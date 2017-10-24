Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)

BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations * Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations

BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million * Sherritt International Corp - Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to C$13.6 million, down 11% from its comparable period last year

UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief * Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sherritt to cut Madagascar nickel mine stake for debt relief May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.

