South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
3,370.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
12.00 (+0.36%)
3,358.00
3,349.00
3,381.00
3,336.00
488,592
1,037,201
3,636.00
2,304.00
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UPDATE 1-South32 1st-quarter manganese ore output jumps on strong demand
Oct 19 Australia's South32 Ltd, the world's No. 1 producer of manganese ore, said on Thursday that first-quarter output for the metal rose 11 percent from a year ago, helped by strong market demand.
South32 Q1 manganese ore output jumps 11 pct on strong demand
Oct 19 South32 Ltd, the world’s biggest producer of manganese ore, on Thursday said first-quarter output for the metal rose 11 percent from a year ago, helped by strong market demand.
BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining
* South32 Ltd - entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated
South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market
SYDNEY Australian-based miner South32 , buoyed by an eight-fold leap in annual profit, is looking to lift its exposure to growing markets for metals used in electric vehicles to boost growth.
UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market
* Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)
UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 Q4 coking coal output slumps on outage at main mine
* Eyes more buybacks, acquisitions (Adds CEO quotes, share price, details on buyback)
BRIEF-Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32
* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32