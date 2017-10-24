South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

South32 Q1 manganese ore output jumps 11 pct on strong demand Oct 19 South32 Ltd, the world’s biggest producer of manganese ore, on Thursday said first-quarter output for the metal rose 11 percent from a year ago, helped by strong market demand.

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining * South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market SYDNEY Australian-based miner South32 , buoyed by an eight-fold leap in annual profit, is looking to lift its exposure to growing markets for metals used in electric vehicles to boost growth.

UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market * Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)

UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 Q4 coking coal output slumps on outage at main mine * Eyes more buybacks, acquisitions (Adds CEO quotes, share price, details on buyback)