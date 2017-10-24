Safran SA (SAF.PA)

Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​ * BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​

Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​ PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

Safran hopes new fuel-efficient jet engine can reshape air travel ISTRES, France French aero engine maker Safran unveiled a new engine prototype on Tuesday that would radically cut fuel consumption, potentially reshaping air travel from 2030.

Safran on alert for assets from UTC's Rockwell tie-up TOULON/PARIS, Sept 5 Safran would look at any assets that might come up for sale as a result of United Technologies' planned $23 billion takeover of Rockwell Collins, the French company's chief executive said.