Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE.L)

SAFE.L on London Stock Exchange

448.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
448.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
361,790
52-wk High
460.80
52-wk Low
324.10

BRIEF-Safestore Holdings buys Stork Self Storage for 56 mln stg

* ‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​

BRIEF-Safestore expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations​

* ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE IN Q3 IN CER 1 INCREASED 3.2% WITH STRONG PARIS PERFORMANCE​

