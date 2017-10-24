Edition:
United Kingdom

Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)

SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange

191.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
191.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,784,508
52-wk High
216.13
52-wk Low
180.30

Fri, Sep 22 2017

Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze - Saga CFO

LONDON Older Britons are still going on holiday despite a squeeze in incomes but some are opting for shorter or lower-star vacations, over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said on Friday as it delivered a 5.5 percent rise in first-half profits.

Continue Reading

