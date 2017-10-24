Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)
Fri, Sep 22 2017
Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze - Saga CFO
LONDON Older Britons are still going on holiday despite a squeeze in incomes but some are opting for shorter or lower-star vacations, over-50s travel and insurance company Saga said on Friday as it delivered a 5.5 percent rise in first-half profits.
UPDATE 2-Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze-Saga CFO
* Two new cruise ships due to launch by 2020 (Adds CEO, CFO, analyst comments; FTSE 250 performance)
Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits
LONDON, Sept 22 British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit, bolstered by strong demand for holidays among older Britons.
BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up
* Underlying profit before tax £110.2 million versus £104.5 million in H1 2016
BRIEF-Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives
* Core insurance and travel businesses have continued their good start to year with backdrop of a changing political and economic environment
BRIEF-Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities
* Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)