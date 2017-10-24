Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB * Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

Exclusive - Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion (£12 billion) safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.