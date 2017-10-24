Edition:
United Kingdom

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS)

SAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.60INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+4.05%)
Prev Close
Rs59.20
Open
Rs59.50
Day's High
Rs61.75
Day's Low
Rs59.40
Volume
7,176,012
Avg. Vol
4,821,186
52-wk High
Rs68.60
52-wk Low
Rs44.10

Tue, Sep 26 2017

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

Exclusive - Indian Railways safety overhaul at risk due to rail shortage - documents

NEW DELHI A planned $15 billion (£12 billion) safety overhaul of India's ageing rail network is facing delays as the country's state steel company is unable to meet demand for new rails, according to two government documents seen by Reuters.

ArcelorMittal agrees on concessions to seal delayed $897 million India joint venture

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, said on Wednesday it has agreed to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897 million automotive joint venture.

