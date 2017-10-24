Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
198.30INR
11:10am BST
198.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Rs0.55 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs197.75
Rs197.75
Open
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's High
Rs200.70
Rs200.70
Day's Low
Rs194.65
Rs194.65
Volume
5,611
5,611
Avg. Vol
39,002
39,002
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 13 2017
BRIEF-Sangam (India) June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit after tax from continuing operations 12.2 million rupees versus profit of 152.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 195.7 million rupees versus profit 256.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Sangam (India) gets order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 mln
* Says gets new order of denim & PV fabrics worth INR 312.2 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qQcjES) Further company coverage:
Select another date: