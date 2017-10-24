Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

BRIEF-Sanofi India seeks members' nod for increasing loan to 4.45 bln rupees to Shantha Biotechnics * Seeks members' nod for increasing loan from INR 3.30 billion to INR 4.45 billion to Shantha Biotechnics Pvt Ltd Source text - http://bit.ly/2vHzQqW Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sanofi India declares interim dividend of 18 rupees per share * Says declared an interim dividend of INR 18 per equity share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2viW1nc) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sanofi India June-qtr profit down 14.4 pct * June quarter total revenue from operations 6.01 billion rupees