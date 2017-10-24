Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)

Regeneron-Sanofi drug succeeds mid-stage study Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat inflammation in the esophagus, mainly caused by food allergies, met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Aimmune teams with Regeneron, Sanofi on peanut allergy drug Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would collaborate with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi to develop its experimental peanut allergy drug.

Sanofi boosts vaccines business with 170 million euro investment VAL-DE-REUIL, France Sanofi on Thursday expressed confidence in the growth of its influenza vaccines after committing to invest 170 million euros to expand its manufacturing facility at Val-de-Reuil in north-western France.

