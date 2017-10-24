Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
Fri, Oct 6 2017
UPDATE 3-South Africa's Standard Bank reviews ties with SAP, McKinsey
* KPMG South Africa promises to reform (Adds McKinsey no comment)
South Africa's Standard Bank appoints Tshabalala as sole CEO
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets, has appointed Sim Tshabalala as its first black chief executive after four years of sharing the role, the company said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Standard Bank says Ben Kruger steps down from role of joint chief executive
* BEN KRUGER STEPS DOWN FROM ROLE OF JOINT-GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Standard Bank lifts first-half profit by 11 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.
South Africa's Standard Bank lifts H1 profit by 11 percent
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.
Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors
LAGOS, July 25 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
MOVES-Standard Bank hires chief executive in Congo
July 19 South Africa-based Standard Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Amedeo Anniciello chief executive in the Democratic Republic of Congo, subject to regulatory approval.
South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African life insurer Liberty Holdings has appointed Standard Bank's head of investment banking as its new chief executive with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Standard Bank says arranges $120 mln debt package for Zimbabwe Power Company
JOHANNESBURG, May 15 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Monday it had finalised a $120 million debt package with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), which has been grappling with power and liquidity shortages.