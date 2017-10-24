Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

South Africa's Standard Bank appoints Tshabalala as sole CEO JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets, has appointed Sim Tshabalala as its first black chief executive after four years of sharing the role, the company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Standard Bank says ‍Ben Kruger steps down from role of joint chief executive * ‍BEN KRUGER STEPS DOWN FROM ROLE OF JOINT-GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Standard Bank lifts first-half profit by 11 percent JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.

South Africa's Standard Bank lifts H1 profit by 11 percent JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors LAGOS, July 25 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

MOVES-Standard Bank hires chief executive in Congo July 19 South Africa-based Standard Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Amedeo Anniciello chief executive in the Democratic Republic of Congo, subject to regulatory approval.

South Africa's Liberty names Standard Bank's Munro as CEO JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African life insurer Liberty Holdings has appointed Standard Bank's head of investment banking as its new chief executive with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB * Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB