Edition:
United Kingdom

SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBMO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

14.80EUR
9:35am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€14.72
Open
€14.68
Day's High
€14.84
Day's Low
€14.68
Volume
170,254
Avg. Vol
1,065,900
52-wk High
€16.17
52-wk Low
€12.15

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year

Continue Reading

SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Dutch offshore engineering company SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it beat expectations with first-half results lifted by higher investment in deep sea projects.

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement

July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

BRIEF-SBM Offshore FPSO Turritella purchase option exercised by Shell

* TRANSACTION COMPRISES A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION TO THE JV OF C. US$ 1 BILLION

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease & operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Select another date: