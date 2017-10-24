SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Dutch offshore engineering company SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it beat expectations with first-half results lifted by higher investment in deep sea projects.

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

BRIEF-SBM Offshore FPSO Turritella purchase option exercised by Shell * TRANSACTION COMPRISES A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION TO THE JV OF C. US$ 1 BILLION

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana * SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO